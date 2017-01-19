Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
As part of the agreement, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will co-finance Paramount's full film slate.
Viacom shares spiked higher in afternoon trading but pared gains to close at $39.80. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results