Viacom affirms support for Paramount head -statement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 26 Viacom Inc affirmed its support for Brad Grey as head of its Paramount Pictures movie studio in a statement Friday.
The company said that its vice chair, Shari Redstone, the Viacom board and its new interim CEO Thomas Dooley believe the studio's leadership "can return Paramount to success."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.