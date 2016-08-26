版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 27日 星期六 02:48 BJT

Viacom affirms support for Paramount head -statement

Aug 26 Viacom Inc affirmed its support for Brad Grey as head of its Paramount Pictures movie studio in a statement Friday.

The company said that its vice chair, Shari Redstone, the Viacom board and its new interim CEO Thomas Dooley believe the studio's leadership "can return Paramount to success."

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐