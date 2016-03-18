UPDATE 1-Viacom receives interest for Paramount minority stake-WSJ

(Adds confirmation from Viacom spokesman)
March 17 Viacom Inc has received
interest from three dozen companies for a minority stake in its
Paramount Pictures studio, Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said
in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
In February, Viacom said it was considering selling a
"significant" minority stake in its Paramount Pictures movie
studio.
The company is looking for a strategic partner that could
help its international and digital businesses, rather than
financial buyers such as private-equity firms, the WSJ reported,
citing Dauman. (on.wsj.com/1prnf6J)
In the face of weak advertising sales and poor ratings at
its cable networks, investors have been urging Viacom to sell
all or part of the movie studio, saying possible buyers include
Chinese firms and tech companies looking to develop original
content.
Dauman confirmed to the Journal that the players "include
some Asian interests".
A Viacom spokesman confirmed Dauman's statements in the
interview.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Savio D'Souza)