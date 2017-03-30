Viacom looks to rival major U.S. cable channels with Paramount Network

| March 30
March 30 When Viacom Inc’s Spike TV
rebrands as the Paramount Network in early 2018, the struggling
media company hopes to position itself as a challenger to
top-rated U.S. cable networks like Comcast Corp’s USA
and Time Warner Inc’s TNT with shows that have the
caliber of HBO.
Viacom is heading into the upfront, when U.S. TV channels
sell the bulk of their advertising inventory for the next year,
seeking to turn around its fortunes under new CEO Bob Bakish.
The Paramount Network will be a major part of their pitch to
advertisers when Viacom begins meetings with agencies in
mid-April.
On Thursday, Viacom unveiled the first look of the new
network since it announced the rebrand.
Since launching in 2003 as the first network exclusively for
men, Spike had been a hard sell for Viacom because the network
failed to meaningfully catch on with that demographic. What
Viacom has been missing is a big, broad cable network like a
USA, which has been the most-watched entertainment-based U.S.
cable channel the last 11 years. It hopes to fill that void with
Paramount Network.
“The level I would say of what we want to do is more of the
quality of an HBO,” Kevin Kay, president of the Paramount
Network, told Reuters. However, since HBO is a
subscription-based channel that doesn't have to cater towards
advertisers, Kay has a tightrope to walk.
“I don’t want to be super dark and not funny," said Kay.
One former ad sales rep for Viacom noted that its lack of
long-form dramas, a staple on most other major networks, was
frustrating since it was something potential advertisers wanted.
“They’ve been too niche in their youth focus… they’ve never
had a USA," said Rino Scanzoni, executive chairman and CEO of ad
agencies Midas Exchange and Modi Media owned by WPP PLC
, who noted that Viacom was abandoned by younger
audiences migrating towards digital.
Paramount plans to launch at least six new series next year,
and three were announced Thursday. "American Woman" is based
loosely on the life of reality TV star Kyle Richards; an
hour-long adaptation of the 1988 film "Heathers" and a six-part
drama miniseries "Waco."
The new channel will also mine film studio Paramount
Pictures, which is undertaking its own turnaround under new
chief Jim Gianopulos, for movies to turn into TV
shows. An adaptation of “First Wives Club” is in development.
With shows like “Lip Sync Battle,” which was renewed for a
fourth season, Spike had already pushed away from its original
branding, but Kay added that the name Spike was still a barrier
for female viewers. “The switch to Paramount solves that
problem.”
As advertisers wade through the clutter of the “Peak TV”
era, buyers are paying more attention to the overall strategy
and brand of a network instead of trying to find the next hit TV
show.
“Even with the big networks like the USA, TNTs and TBS’s of
the world, they’re still all about something,” said Amy
Ginsberg, Chief Investment Officer at Horizon Media’s Canvas
Worldwide, on the need for Paramount shows to have a theme that
identifies them with the network.
(Additional Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Anna
Driver and Andrew Hay)