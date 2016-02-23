UPDATE 3-Viacom weighs selling minority stake in Paramount film unit

(Adds context on potential buyers)
By Jessica Toonkel and Sai Sachin R
Feb 23 Viacom Inc is considering
selling a "significant" minority stake in its Paramount Pictures
movie studio, Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said on Tuesday
In the face of weak advertising sales and poor ratings at
its cable networks, investors have been urging Viacom to sell
all or part of the movie studio, saying possible buyers include
Chinese firms and tech companies looking to develop original
content.
The entire studio, which Viacom says is in a rebuilding
process after some high-profile failures, is worth $4 billion,
Sanford Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger estimated this week.
Viacom declined to say what percentage it might sell.
Dauman, who took on the role of executive chairman from
92-year-old majority owner Sumner Redstone earlier this month,
is under pressure to revive Viacom's fortunes after the company
missed Wall Street earnings estimates for the fifth straight
quarter, sending its stock down more than 21 percent to a
five-year low.
Mario Gabelli, the second-largest owner of Viacom voting
shares, has suggested Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as a
partner. Activist investor Eric Jackson, whose firm SpringOwl
Asset Management has a small Viacom stake, has called for a sale
of a Paramount stake to Alibaba or to Amazon, one of many tech
companies expanding into developing original movies and shows.
Alibaba declined to comment.
A Chinese firm would be a likely buyer, analysts and
investors said. Hollywood studios are also eager to work with
Chinese companies to help get their films distributed in China,
which limits the number of foreign films allowed into the
country each year. China is the world's second-largest film
market.
Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group
agreed in January to acquire a majority stake in U.S. movie
studio Legendary Entertainment.
Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co has
provided financing to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, and
Huayi Brothers Media Corp produces films with STX
Entertainment. Alibaba Pictures was an investor in Paramount's
2015 release "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation."
With the importance of China's film market growing,
Hollywood studios have tailored content to increase the chances
of getting movies into the country and to build their appeal to
Chinese audiences.
For the fourth "Transformers" movie in 2014, Paramount
filmed scenes in Hong Kong and mainland China and added Chinese
actress Li Bingbing to the cast.
Sony Corp changed 2015 film "Pixels" for global
audiences, removing an attack on the Great Wall of China and
other politically sensitive plot points, internal emails showed.
PARAMOUNT EXPANDING OUTPUT
Paramount, whose films this year include sequels to its
"Star Trek" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchises, is
increasing its movie output after reducing its slate in recent
years and expanding into TV production. It ranked sixth among
major Hollywood studios in 2015 U.S. box office receipts.
Paramount reported an operating loss of $146 million for the
quarter ended in December, more than double the amount a year
earlier. "Terminator: Genisys" was among its recent box office
disappointments.
Viacom has been approached by several strategic investors
and has retained PJT Partners as its financial adviser, Dauman
said at a media conference.
Given how undervalued Paramount is, it makes sense to sell a
minority stake rather than the whole company, analysts noted.
"If they can monetize some minority interest in this, it
could be a relatively big number which would go a long way
toward helping the stock price recover," said Salvatore Muoio,
whose firm, S Muoio & Co LLC, is Viacom's 10th biggest voting
shareholder.
Viacom shares rose as much as 7.0 percent on Dauman's
statement on Tuesday, before paring gains to close up 0.4
percent at $37.01. The stock has tumbled 47 percent in the past
12 months and 10.5 percent this year through Monday.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Writing by Meredith
Mazzilli; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)