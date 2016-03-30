版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:05 BJT

Twenty-First Century interested in Paramount stake - NY Post

March 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is interested in acquiring a minority stake in Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

Viacom has so far given Fox the cold shoulder, the newspaper said on Wednesday. (nyp.st/22ZZstu)

Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.

Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in February the company was considering selling a "significant" minority stake in its Paramount Pictures movie studio.

Earlier this month Dauman said that Viacom had received interest from three dozen companies for the stake.

Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc also said this month it would be interested in a merger with Paramount Pictures. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐