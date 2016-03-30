UPDATE 1-Twenty-First Century interested in Paramount deal- source

(Changes source)
March 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
is interested in acquiring a minority stake in Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures, a source close to the situation
said on Wednesday.
The company would be interested in exploring a deal that
would create synergies for Paramount but not in being a pure
financial investor, according to the source.
The New York Post first reported on Wednesday that
Twenty-First Century was interested in buying a stake in
Viacom's Paramount Pictures.
Viacom has so far given Fox the cold shoulder, the newspaper
said. (nyp.st/22ZZstu)
Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in February the
company was considering selling a "significant" minority stake
in its Paramount Pictures movie studio.
Earlier this month Dauman said that Viacom had received
interest from three dozen companies for the stake.
Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc also
said this month it would be interested in a merger with
Paramount Pictures.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)