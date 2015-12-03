Investor urges Viacom to sell Paramount studio stake to Alibaba - FT

Dec 3 Viacom Inc's second-largest
shareholder has urged the media company to sell a stake in its
Paramount movie studio to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
according to the Financial Times.
"If Alibaba is going to be serious about getting into the
entertainment industry Viacom should sell Jack Ma a piece
of Paramount," Mario Gabelli, chief executive of Gamco Investors
Inc, told the newspaper. (on.ft.com/1lZMUC9)
Earlier this year, Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
partnered with Paramount Pictures to promote the studio's latest
"Mission: Impossible" installment in China and collaborated in
online ticketing, promotion and merchandising for the film.
Gabelli, whose funds hold the second-largest voting stake in
Viacom, and Salvatore Muoio, whose firm is the seventh-biggest
voting shareholder, voiced concerns about Executive Chairman
Sumner Redstone's mental fitness to remain in the post, Reuters
exclusively reported on Wednesday.
Redstone holds the largest voting stake in Viacom.
Viacom shares were down 2.1 percent at $46.69 in morning
trade. The shares have fallen about 9 percent since Redstone's
former girlfriend filed a lawsuit on Nov. 25 demanding that
Redstone receive a mental examination.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)