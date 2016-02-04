Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman likely to become chairman - CNBC

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
Feb 4 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman is expected to take over the role of executive chairman from Sumner Redstone, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.
Dauman will take over the role despite objections from Redstone's daughter and Vice Chairman Shari Redstone, CNBC tweeted. (bit.ly/1PCCV12)
Billionaire Redstone, 92 and in poor health, resigned as executive chairman of CBS Corp on Wednesday and is widely expected to step down from his role in Viacom.
Shari Redstone, 60, had said that both companies needed an "independent voice" as chair who was not involved in her family's personal matters or on her father's trust. That excluded herself and fellow trust member Dauman.
Viacom was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.