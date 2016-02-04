版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五 00:08 BJT

Viacom board names Philippe Dauman executive chair

Feb 4 The Viacom Board of Directors has named CEO Philippe Dauman executive chairman, succeeding Sumner Redstone.

The board appointed Redstone to the newly created position of Chairman Emeritus, the board said in an announcement Thursday morning. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐