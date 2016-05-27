版本:
Court sets June 7 hearing on Viacom CEO's removal from Redstone trust

May 27 A Massachusetts court has scheduled a June 7 hearing on Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman's removal from the trust that will control the media company when Sumner Redstone dies or is deemed incapacitated.

Dauman has argued that the 93-year-old Redstone lacked the mental capacity to make the change.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

