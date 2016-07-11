版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 11日

California judge rejects new trial for Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK, July 11 An ex-girlfriend of media mogul Sumner Redstone will not be granted a new trial over her lawsuit that challenged the 93-year-old's mental competence, a California judge said in a tentative ruling on Monday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, writing by; Nick Zieminski in New York)

