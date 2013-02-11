Redstone sells majority of his Viacom Class B non-voting shares

Feb 11 Sumner Redstone, the chairman of Viacom , sold the majority of his Class B shares in the company, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Redstone sold 128,777 common Class B shares for about $7.5 million on Feb. 7. He still controls Viacom through National Amusements and its 79 percent stake of Viacom Class A shares.

Viacom's Class B shares do not have voting rights.

Viacom owns the cable channels such as MTV and Nickelodeon along with the movie studio Paramount Pictures.

In January, Redstone, who is 89, donated $10 million to the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts.

In the past year, Viacom has been struggling with declining cable ratings and is trying to gain a steadier foothold with its programming.

Viacom shares closed 3 cents higher at $59.31 on Monday.