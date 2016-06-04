UPDATE 3-Redstones oppose speeding up Viacom CEO's legal case

(Adds comments from Dauman's attorney, Shari Redstone's court
filing)
By Jessica Toonkel
June 3 Attorneys for Sumner Redstone and his
daughter asked a court to reject Viacom Inc Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman's request to move up the trial over
Dauman's removal from the media mogul's trust, according to
court filings on Friday.
Sumner Redstone's lawyers said the claims by Dauman and
Viacom board member George Abrams were motivated by "self
interest." Attorneys for daughter Shari Redstone said they would
file by June 16 a motion to dismiss Dauman's case.
Last month, Redstone removed Dauman and Abrams from the
trust that would determine the future of CBS Corp and
Viacom after controlling shareholder Redstone, 93, dies or is
declared mentally incapacitated.
Dauman fired back with a lawsuit questioning Redstone's
mental competence. He argued that replacing him and Abrams on
the trust and the National Amusements Inc board would lead to an
unlawful corporate takeover by Shari Redstone.
Les Fagen, an attorney for Dauman and Abrams, said on Friday
in a statement: "There are many undisclosed facts that will
emerge concerning the conduct of Shari and her representatives."
Dauman has asked a Massachusetts court to hold a trial by
the end of September. A hearing on that request is scheduled for
Tuesday.
In a legal motion on Friday, Sumner Redstone's attorneys
argued that Dauman and Abrams were enacting "an acutely
self-interested legal strategy that they began plotting months
earlier to secure their tenuous positions with Viacom."
They also said a majority of the other trustees had ratified
Abrams' and Dauman's removal. "Plaintiffs are therefore off the
trust, and off the board, even if they could somehow prove the
allegations in their complaint," the motion said.
Shari Redstone has said her father made his own decisions.
Her attorneys, in a separate filing to the Massachusetts court
on Friday, said Dauman and Abrams apparently had no concerns as
to Sumner's competence until he took them off the trust.
Attorneys for the Redstones also asked the court to let the
case be handled in California, where Sumner Redstone is seeking
an order validating Dauman and Abrams' removal. That request was
assigned to Judge David Cowan, who in May dismissed a lawsuit by
an ex-girlfriend who claimed Sumner Redstone was mentally
incompetent.
The outcome of the cases, and who ends up controlling the
trust and the National Amusements board, will have wide-ranging
implications for Viacom and CBS and could result in changes at
the top of both companies, possibly through mergers and
acquisitions.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Additional reporting
by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)