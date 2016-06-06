UPDATE 1-Viacom bylaw change raises bar for Paramount sale

(Rewrites, adds changes that affect Paramount sale, Viacom
By Jessica Toonkel
June 6 Sumner Redstone's National Amusements Inc
amended the bylaws of Viacom Inc to require unanimous
approval from Viacom's board for any deal related to Paramount
Pictures, creating a new hurdle for Chief Executive Philippe
Dauman's plan to sell a stake in the movie studio.
The change, effective immediately, was made "to protect
long-term interests of stockholders," National Amusements, a
privately held movie theater company that owns 80 percent of
Viacom's voting stock, said in a news release on Monday.
Dauman is trying to sell a minority stake in Paramount, and
has said he expects to announce a deal in June. Sumner Redstone,
who sits on Viacom's board, has voiced concern about the idea,
according to recent statements issued by a spokesman.
National Amusements "is not opposed to a transaction that
would unlock value at Paramount," the company's statement said.
But it added that any proposed transaction "should be thoroughly
vetted and approved by Viacom's full board, and the rationale
for such a transaction should be clearly articulated to Viacom's
stockholders in advance."
The move is the latest turn in a power struggle between
Redstone's family and company executives over control of the
93-year-old media mogul's business empire amid questions about
his mental competence.
Dauman is suing over his removal last month from the Sumner
Redstone trust that will eventually control Viacom and CBS Corp
as well as the National Amusements board.
A Viacom spokesman said the bylaw change was "completely at
odds with good corporate governance."
"These illegitimate actions stem directly from the invalid
changes made to the National Amusements Inc board," the
spokesman said.
In a court filing on Monday, Dauman said a judge should
expedite his lawsuit because Redstone is in ill health and may
soon not be able to provide needed evidence.
The filing in Massachusetts state court describes Redstone
as unable to "speak, stand, walk, eat, write or read."
A spokesman for Redstone did not have an immediate comment.
The outcome of the Massachusetts case and a similar one in
California, and who ends up controlling the trust and the
National Amusements board, will have wide-ranging implications
for Viacom and CBS and could result in changes at the top of
both companies, possibly through mergers and acquisitions.
A judge is expected to hear arguments on Tuesday on Dauman's
request to expedite discovery and hold a trial by the end of
September.
Dauman's lawsuit - brought with another Viacom board member
George Abrams, whom Redstone also removed from his trust -
questions Redstone's mental competence and argues that Redstone
is being manipulated by his daughter, Shari Redstone. She has
called that charge "absurd" and said her father makes his own
decisions.
