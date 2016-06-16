Media mogul Redstone says he 'no longer trusts' Viacom CEO

LOS ANGELES, June 15 Sumner Redstone said he "no
longer trusts" Viacom Inc's board or Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman to act in the media company's best interests,
according to a spokesman for the 93-year-old mogul.
The comments from Redstone, the controlling shareholder of
Viacom and CBS Corp, are the latest in a spat with
Viacom which will likely affect the direction of the company
after Redstone dies or becomes incapacitated.
Last month, Redstone ejected Dauman and another director
from the board of National Amusements Inc, which controls 80
percent of the voting shares of Viacom. Dauman filed a legal
challenge to that maneuver and questioned Redstone's mental
competence.
Redstone responded on Wednesday to a letter sent to him a
day earlier by Fred Salerno, Viacom's lead independent director,
who pleaded for a meeting with Redstone and warned of further
court battles if he remained inaccessible to the board.
"I no longer trust Philippe or those who support him,"
Redstone said in a note addressed to Salerno and released by
Redstone's spokesman.
"I am being sued by my fellow board members and my wishes
are being ignored," said Redstone. "I am determined to act in
the best interests of the company and all of its shareholders. I
do not trust you or the current board to do the same."
Salerno and Viacom's other independent directors have vowed
to fight any attempt to oust them from the board, saying they
found "inexplicable" the assertion that Redstone was mentally
competent.
"We could clear a lot of this up if Sumner would share his
thoughts with me face-to-face," Salerno said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Dauman has argued in court papers that Redstone was being
manipulated by Shari Redstone, his daughter. For her part, Shari
Redstone has said she is spending more time with her father but
that he makes his own decisions. She also has clashed with
Dauman over the company's management.
A spokesman for Dauman had no comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Rigby)