UPDATE 1-Viacom CEO asks court to order medical exam of Sumner Redstone

June 23 Viacom Inc Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams asked a
Massachusetts court on Thursday to require an immediate medical
exam of controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone.
In a filing with the Norfolk Probate and Family Court,
Dauman and Abrams also asked for a court order requiring the
93-year-old Redstone to provide medical records relating to his
mental condition for the past six years.
Redstone, who has trouble speaking and needs
around-the-clock care, last month removed Dauman and board
member George Abrams from the seven-person trust that will
control Redstone's majority ownership of media companies Viacom
and CBS Corp when he dies or is deemed incapacitated.
Dauman and Abrams shot back with their own Massachusetts
lawsuit contesting their removal from the trust and from the
board of National Amusements Inc, Redstone's privately held
movie theater company through which he owns 80 percent of the
voting shares of Viacom and CBS.
In their suit, they claimed that Redstone is not mentally
competent and has been manipulated by his daughter. Redstone has
called that allegation "offensive and untrue" in court filings.
Dauman and Abrams on Thursday pointed to National
Amusements' move to replace Dauman and four other Viacom
directors from the company's board, adding that a medical exam
was necessary because events impacting Redstone's media empire
"are unfolding at a quick pace, and are in danger of becoming
irreversible."
Those purporting to act on Redstone's behalf "have
orchestrated one of the most incredible and audacious corporate
takeovers in the history of American business," they wrote in a
court filing.
A Redstone spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel and Dan Levine; Editing by Bill
Rigby)