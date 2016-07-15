Sumner Redstone's National Amusements opposes Viacom's planned sale of Paramount stake

July 15 Sumner Redstone's privately held movie theater company said on Friday it opposes the sale of a stake in Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures.

National Amusements Inc, through which the 93-year-old media mogul owns 80 percent of Viacom, said in a statement that Paramount was "one of Viacom's most valuable assets" and any short-term benefits of a stake sale would be outweighed by the "negative impact on Viacom's future strategic flexibility to best capitalize on this important asset." (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)