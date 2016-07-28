版本:
Mass judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit involving Sumner Redstone trust-filing

July 28 A Massachusetts judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss a case that will likely determine the future of Sumner Redstone's $40 billion media, marking a victory for Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman.

However, the judge also denied Dauman's request for an immediate mental examination of 93 year-old Sumner Redstone. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)

