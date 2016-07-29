版本:
Delaware judge proposes October trial over removal of Viacom directors

July 29 A Delaware judge on Friday ruled that Sumner Redstone's lawyers must defend in a trial his move to oust five directors from Viacom Inc's board.

Judge Andre Bouchard proposed an October 17 for the beginning of the trial. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

