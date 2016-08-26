Judge says has "concerns" on information given to Sumner Redstone

BOSTON Aug 26 A Massachusetts probate court judge said Friday he has "some concerns" about how much information was being given to Sumner Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Viacom Inc.

Judge George Phelan made the remark during a hearing on Friday that is part of the ongoing legal saga over whether Redstone was mentally competent when he removed former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams from a trust that will determine the fate of his media empire. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Nick Zieminski)