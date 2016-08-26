Judge says has "concerns" on information given to Sumner Redstone

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BOSTON Aug 26 A Massachusetts probate court judge said Friday he has "some concerns" about how much information was being given to Sumner Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Viacom Inc.
Judge George Phelan made the remark during a hearing on Friday that is part of the ongoing legal saga over whether Redstone was mentally competent when he removed former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams from a trust that will determine the fate of his media empire. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
