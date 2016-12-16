版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 22:55 BJT

Viacom Chair Emeritus Sumner Redstone to step down from board

Dec 16 Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone will step down from the board of directors after the company's annual meeting in February, according to a company filing Friday. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

