California judge rules Viacom's Redstone may undergo medical exam

BRIEF-Albemarle says as of Jan. 18, total of EUR 533.3 mln aggregate principal amount of 2021 notes had been validly tendered
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
Jan 22 A California judge on Friday ruled that Viacom Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone can be examined by a doctor hired by Redstone's ex-girlfriend in a dispute over the media mogul's mental competency.
Allan Mayer, a spokesman for lawyers representing ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, said the ruling came in a court hearing in Los Angeles.
Questions about Redstone's health were heightened in November after Herzer filed a lawsuit that raised doubts about the billionaire's competence. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016