California judge rules Viacom's Redstone may undergo medical exam

Jan 22 A California judge on Friday ruled that Viacom Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone can be examined by a doctor hired by Redstone's ex-girlfriend in a dispute over the media mogul's mental competency.

Allan Mayer, a spokesman for lawyers representing ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, said the ruling came in a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Questions about Redstone's health were heightened in November after Herzer filed a lawsuit that raised doubts about the billionaire's competence. (Reporting by Dan Levine)