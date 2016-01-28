UPDATE 1-Viacom's Redstone to undergo mental exam on Friday

(Adds details on lawsuit, paragraphs 3-8)
LOS ANGELES Jan 28 Viacom Inc
Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone will undergo an examination
on Friday by a doctor hired by an ex-girlfriend in a lawsuit
that challenges his mental competency, a spokesman for the
former girlfriend said.
Dr. Stephen Read, a geriatric psychiatrist retained by
former girlfriend Manuela Herzer, will examine Redstone at his
California home at 11:30 a.m. PST (1930 GMT) on Friday, the
spokesman said.
Investors are closely following the lawsuit by Herzer, who
alleges that Redstone was mentally incompetent when he removed
her as his designated healthcare agent last October in favor of
Viacom Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman.
Read, in a declaration filed in November on behalf of
Herzer, said he believed Redstone lacked the mental capacity to
make that change. He cited testimony from Herzer and other
witnesses but he had not examined Redstone in person.
Redstone's primary physician, Dr. Richard Gold, told the
court Redstone was fully aware of what he was doing at the time.
Attorneys for Redstone argue that Herzer has filed the suit
for financial gain. They said the billionaire also had revoked a
part of his estate plan that left Herzer a "significant sum of
money."
Read may interview Redstone for up to an hour, Los Angeles
Superior Court Judge David Cowan ruled last week. The
executive's nurses and speech therapists may be present, but not
Herzer's lawyers, Cowan said.
Redstone controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in
Viacom and CBS Corp through a holding company.
