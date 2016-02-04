UPDATE 1-Viacom CEO Dauman seen adding chairman title -CNBC

(Adds detail on board meeting, share reaction, background)

NEW YORK Feb 4 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman is likely to become chairman of the media group, replacing 92-year-old mogul Sumner Redstone over daughter Shari Redstone's objections, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Viacom, home to movie studio Paramount and television channel MTV, was not immediately available for comment. The company's board is set to meet later on Thursday.

Redstone, in poor health, unexpectedly resigned as executive chairman of CBS Corp on Wednesday. The move came after he underwent a mental examination last Friday by a psychiatrist hired by his former girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, who has challenged Redstone's mental competency in a lawsuit.

The results of the examination have not been made public.

CBS, which owns Showtime as well as the eponymous television channel, said Redstone would be replaced by Leslie Moonves, its president and chief executive since 2006.

Shari Redstone, 60, had said that both companies needed an "independent voice" as chair who was not involved in her family's personal matters.

Dauman serves as a Redstone trustee in the event of his death as well as the founder's health care proxy.

Viacom shares were up 5.2 percent in early Nasdaq trading to $47. CBS Corp shares rose 2.9 percent to $49.65.