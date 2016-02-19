UPDATE 2-Media mogul Redstone victim of 'undue influence,' ex-girlfriend says

(Adds response from Shari Redstone's spokeswoman, details from
By Lisa Richwine and Dan Levine
LOS ANGELES Feb 18 Media mogul Sumner Redstone
was under "undue influence" from people around him when he
replaced his designated healthcare agent last fall, his
ex-girlfriend argued on Thursday in her lawsuit challenging the
elderly billionaire's mental competence.
The ex-girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, has sued over her removal
as 92-year-old Redstone's healthcare agent in favor of Viacom
Inc Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman. She claims
Redstone was not mentally competent to make that decision in
October 2015.
Herzer's attorneys said in a court filing on Thursday
Redstone "is vulnerable to, and has become the victim of, undue
influence, fraud, manipulation and chicanery."
Redstone gave up his roles as executive chairman of Viacom
and CBS Corp earlier this month. He still controls about
80 percent of the voting shares in both companies.
His attorneys have moved to dismiss Herzer's case, saying
Redstone was fully aware of his actions and arguing that Herzer
has filed her lawsuit for financial gain.
In October, Redstone also revoked a part of his estate plan
that would have given Herzer a $70 million inheritance, his
lawyers said in an earlier filing. Redstone instead directed
those assets to his charitable foundation, they said.
A Los Angeles judge is set to consider on Feb. 29 whether to
throw out Herzer's lawsuit.
In Thursday's filing, Herzer's attorneys said Redstone is
"frail" and "isolated in a virtual intensive care unit."
Daughter Shari Redstone "exploited his isolation" and
"manipulated her incapacitated father to her own financial
advantage," they said.
A spokeswoman for the daughter said: "Shari Redstone is not
going to dignify today's baseless and mean-spirited attack on
the Redstone family with any comment."
Lawyers for Herzer also said a letter to the Viacom board
that praised Dauman's leadership was a "fraud" written by Dauman
himself but was portrayed as coming from Sumner Redstone. A
Viacom spokesman had no comment.
Portions of Thursday's filing were redacted, including
details of a Jan. 29 examination of Redstone by Stephen Read, a
geriatric psychiatrist hired by Herzer.
There was no public indication Read had changed his opinion
from November, when he filed a court declaration saying he
believed Redstone lacked the mental capacity to change his
healthcare directive.
Redstone's personal physician, Richard Gold, and geriatric
psychiatrist James Spar have told the court they believe the
mogul was competent to make that decision.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Paul Tait)