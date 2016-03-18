UPDATE 2-Judge allows more disclosure in Redstone competency suit

(Adds deposition dates, comments from hearing)

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, March 18 A Los Angeles judge tentatively ruled on Friday that some currently confidential documents can be made public in a lawsuit that challenges the mental competence of 92-year-old media mogul Sumner Redstone.

Medical records will remain under seal to protect Redstone's privacy, Judge David Cowan said in a tentative order. But he ruled that 15 documents should be unsealed, including emails written by Redstone's nurses and a December letter from Redstone to his daughter, Shari.

The case, brought by Redstone's ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, has raised questions about the billionaire businessman's role in decision-making at Viacom Inc and CBS Corp , where he is the controlling shareholder.

Herzer is challenging her removal last year as Redstone's health care agent in favor of Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, saying Redstone was not mentally competent to make that decision. Redstone's attorneys say he was fully aware of his actions. The case is set for trial in May.

Dauman will be deposed by Herzer's attorneys on April 5, Herzer's attorney Pierce O'Donnell said on Friday. The deposition of Shari Redstone is set for April 6.

Lawyers for Redstone had asked the court to seal certain information in the case. The Los Angeles Times, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter argued the information should be released in the public interest, given his holdings at Viacom and CBS.

Cowan ruled that Redstone "should not have to make public the significant medical ailments from which he is suffering related to his age in order to control his own health care decision."

At a court hearing, the judge said additional records could be made public at trial. He mentioned a 37-page report by Stephen Read, a psychiatrist who was hired by Herzer and examined Redstone on Jan. 29.

"Will it be forever sealed? Maybe not," Cowan said of the report. "A month or so from now, someone may offer it into evidence and it may be subject to a different analysis."

O'Donnell, speaking to reporters after Friday's hearing, said evidence presented at the trial will provide a full picture of Redstone's condition. "We believe it will be apparent to everyone, when it comes to court, that he doesn't have capacity."

Gabrielle Vidal, an attorney for Redstone, applauded Cowan's decision to keep the mogul's medical records confidential.

"By opposing the sealing of Mr. Redstone's private records, Ms. Herzer once again proved her utter disregard for Mr. Redstone's wishes and best interests," Vidal said in a statement.