Sumner Redstone's lawyers reach preliminary settlement on competence lawsuit-source

April 7 Lawyers acting for Sumner Redstone have reached a preliminary settlement with an ex-girlfriend over a lawsuit that challenged the 92-year-old media mogul's mental competency, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The terms of the settlement will require that a local, neutral third party oversee the day-to-day care of Redstone, according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

A judge is expected to review the settlement for approval by the end of this week. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Rigby)