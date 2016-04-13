UPDATE 2-Sumner Redstone to testify in competency trial -filings

(Adds Redstone court filing, paragraph 3)
By Dan Levine
April 13 Attorneys for Sumner Redstone's
ex-girlfriend say they should be allowed to depose the
92-year-old media mogul because Redstone plans to testify at an
upcoming trial over his mental capacity, according to court
filings made on Wednesday.
Settlement talks between lawyers representing Redstone and
former girlfriend Manuela Herzer, who filed the lawsuit last
November, have broken down over the past 48 hours and litigation
has "resumed," according to the Herzer court filing. Trial is
scheduled to begin on May 6.
Redstone's lawyers argued in a separate filing that he
should not have to endure an invasive deposition in order to
preserve his right to be heard at trial. A serious speech
impediment limits Redstone's ability to testify orally, but he
could present testimony "in another form," they said.
A trial could cause further embarrassment for the ailing
Redstone and his family, and act as a continued distraction for
media company Viacom Inc, which is majority-owned by the
92-year-old multi-billionaire.
In her lawsuit, Herzer is challenging her removal last year
as Redstone's healthcare agent in favor of Viacom Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman, saying Redstone was not mentally
competent to make that decision.
She declared in the suit that Redstone was a "living ghost."
Redstone's attorneys argued he was fully aware of his actions.
Herzer had been set to inherit $70 million before Redstone
changed his estate plan in October, according to court
documents.
A Los Angeles judge previously rejected Herzer's request to
depose Redstone, and instead allowed a psychiatrist she hired to
conduct a brief examination.
Redstone's lawyers have told Herzer's side that Redstone
plans to testify, said Herzer's attorneys, who added that should
clear the way for his deposition. Redstone's lawyers have said
they may ask that Redstone have his testimony taken at home
instead of in open court, Herzer's lawyers said in the filing.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Additional reporting
by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Rigby and Peter
Cooney)