Ex-girlfriend can get video deposition of Sumner Redstone in upcoming trial-judge

May 2 Media mogul Sumner Redstone can be deposed
at home in a videotaped session ahead of a trial to resolve his
ex-girlfriend's lawsuit over his mental competence, a California
judge ruled tentatively on Monday.
Lawyers for Redstone's former companion, Manuela Herzer, had
requested that the 92-year-old billionaire be called as a
witness in the trial, which starts on Friday.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan said, however,
that the playing of the video at trial would not be open to the
public.
Herzer claims Redstone, the controlling shareholder of media
companies Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, was not
mentally competent last October when he replaced her as his
designated health care agent.
Viacom and CBS shareholders have closely followed the lawsuit
for what it could reveal about Redstone's condition.
