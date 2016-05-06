UPDATE 3-Sumner Redstone's defiance gets judge's attention at trial

(Recasts with judge's comments)

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES May 6 Sumner Redstone appeared to take the upper hand in defending a lawsuit challenging his mental competency on Friday, as a judge called Redstone's deposition "strong evidence" that the media mogul knew what he was doing when he ejected an ex-girlfriend from his life.

The woman, Manuela Herzer, is suing Redstone over her removal in October as the billionaire's designated health care agent, arguing that Redstone was not mentally competent at the time he made the decision.

Redstone's deposition was presented to a packed Los Angeles courtroom on Friday. In it, he said Herzer stole from him and called her a "fucking bitch."

Redstone also said he wants his daughter, Shari, to make his health care decisions in case the 92-year old former chairman of Viacom and CBS no longer could.

The testimony clearly had an impact on Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Cowan.

"He has told me now, best he can, what he wants," said Cowan, who will decide the case without a jury. "That's strong evidence."

"Your burden now is a hard one," Cowan said to Herzer's attorneys.

The trial was continuing on Friday.

If Herzer were to succeed, that could set off a chain of events taking majority control of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp out of Redstone's hands, which could alter the course of the two media giants.

Herzer's lawyer, Pierce O'Donnell, said in opening statements that nurses and family members conspired to get rid of Herzer, regarding her as a barrier to Redstone.

"There was a circle of deceit, a palace coup stretching over a year and featuring a ring of spies," O'Donnell said.

Redstone's attorney Robert Klieger countered that Herzer was abusing Redstone and lying to him. "Mr Redstone does not tolerate lies, he needs to trust the people around him," Klieger said in opening statements.

Although Redstone had to be asked some questions more than once in his deposition, and had an interpreter to help understand his answers, the billionaire appeared to settle some of the central questions at issue in the trial.

"I kicked her out," Redstone said.

Herzer was present at the opening of the trial, held in a windowless courtroom on the sixth floor of a downtown Los Angeles courthouse. Redstone's daughter Shari Redstone and her son Brandon Korff also attended.

In the deposition, when asked what he wanted at the end of the trial, the elder Redstone replied: "I want Manuela out of my life. Yeah." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Sue Horton; Writing by Dan Levine, editing by Bill Rigby and Nick Zieminski)