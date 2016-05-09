UPDATE 1-Redstone legal drama nears end as judge tosses competence lawsuit

(Rewrites with judge's decision)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES May 9 A trial over Sumner
Redstone's mental competence appeared to come to an abrupt end
on Monday when a California judge threw out a lawsuit brought by
the 92-year-old media mogul's former girlfriend, Manuela Herzer.
"There is no good cause for further judicial involvement
where the court has now heard directly from Redstone that he has
lost trust in Herzer, does not want her in his life and instead
wants his daughter Shari to look after him as necessary," the
judge wrote in a tentative ruling.
Herzer, 52, contended that Redstone, the controlling
shareholder of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, was not
mentally competent when he removed her as his designated
healthcare agent last October.
A trial to decide the matter started on Friday and had been
set to run through May 16.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by
Sue Horton and Nick Zieminski)