2016年 5月 27日

Viacom CEO Dauman asks court to schedule trial over trust in Sept

May 26 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman asked a Massachusetts court to expedite the legal challenge to his removal from the trust that will determine the media conglomerate's future after controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone dies or is deemed incapacitated, according to a filing dated Wednesday.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)

