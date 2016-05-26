Viacom CEO Dauman asks court to schedule trial over trust in Sept

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman asked a Massachusetts court to expedite the legal challenge to his removal from the trust that will determine the media conglomerate's future after controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone dies or is deemed incapacitated, according to a filing dated Wednesday.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp