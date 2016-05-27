Sumner Redstone will act in shareholders' best interest-spokesman

May 27 A spokesman for Sumner Redstone wrote in an e-mailed statement on Friday that the media mogul would act in "the best interests of shareholders," when asked about whether the media mogul will take action to remove Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and the company's board of directors.

Sumner Redstone, who turns 93 Friday, will apply "the same deliberation and consideration" he used when he removed Dauman and George Abrams as trustees, the spokesman wrote in the statement. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)