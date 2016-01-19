Shareholder sues Viacom board over Sumner Redstone health

Jan 19 A shareholder filed a lawsuit against
Viacom's board on Tuesday, alleging the company and CBS
improperly paid millions to executive chairman Sumner
Redstone "while he was physically and mentally incapacitated."
Questions about Redstone's health were heightened in
November after a former girlfriend filed a lawsuit that raised
doubts about the billionaire's competence.
The new lawsuit, filed in Delaware Court of Chancery, says
payments to Redstone "for services not rendered" amounted to bad
faith by Viacom's board. It also says the board misrepresented
Redstone's deteriorated physical and mental condition in a
January 2015 proxy statement.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Tom Hals in
Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)