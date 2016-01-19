UPDATE 1-Shareholder sues Viacom, CBS boards over Sumner Redstone health

(Adds CBS board, additional litigation filed by Viacom CEO)
By Dan Levine
Jan 19 A shareholder filed a lawsuit against
Viacom and CBS's boards on Tuesday, alleging the
companies improperly paid millions to Sumner Redstone for his
services as executive chairman "while he was physically and
mentally incapacitated."
Questions about Redstone's health were heightened in
November after a former girlfriend filed a lawsuit that raised
doubts about the billionaire's competence. Attorneys for
Redstone have maintained that the media mogul is in full control
of making decisions about his health care.
The new shareholder lawsuit, filed in the Delaware Court of
Chancery, says payments to Redstone "for services not rendered"
amounted to bad faith by the two boards. It also says the Viacom
board misrepresented Redstone's deteriorated physical and mental
condition in a January 2015 proxy statement.
Representatives for Viacom and CBS could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The Redstone controversy began last fall when his former
girlfriend, Manuela Herzer, was thrown off his advance
healthcare directive and escorted out of his sprawling hilltop
estate. She sued, contending the mogul was in no position to
make such decisions.
Redstone named Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman as his
new health care agent. Dauman filed a motion on Friday in a New
York court seeking to stop his deposition in connection with
Herzer's case.
Dauman alleged in court papers that Herzer "has doggedly
sought to draw Mr. Dauman and Viacom into a legally meritless
media campaign in an outrageous attempt to harass the aging Mr.
Redstone." The scheduled deposition of Dauman "is merely a
continuation of her public relations strategy."
An attorney for Herzer had no immediate comment on Dauman's
filing. Herzer's attorney has previously said she sued solely
over concern for Redstone's health.
