Shari Redstone says she does not want to manage Viacom

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
LOS ANGELES May 31 Shari Redstone, the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone, said in a statement on Tuesday that she has no desire to manage Viacom Inc or to chair its board.
The statement was issued in response to a letter released Monday in which Viacom's six independent directors vowed to fight any attempt to oust them from the board. Shari Redstone, in her statement, said she wants "strong, independent directors" at Viacom. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.