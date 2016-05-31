Shari Redstone says she does not want to manage Viacom

LOS ANGELES May 31 Shari Redstone, the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone, said in a statement on Tuesday that she has no desire to manage Viacom Inc or to chair its board.

The statement was issued in response to a letter released Monday in which Viacom's six independent directors vowed to fight any attempt to oust them from the board. Shari Redstone, in her statement, said she wants "strong, independent directors" at Viacom. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)