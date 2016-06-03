Sumner Redstone has capacity to make trust decisions, says his doctor

June 2 Sumner Redstone's spokesman said the
93-year-old is mentally capable of removing Viacom Inc
Chief Executive Philippe Dauman and board member George Abrams
from the Redstone National Amusements Trust, citing a report by
the media mogul's psychiatrist.
James Spar, who examined Redstone, said he had only a "mild
degree" of age-related cognitive impairment, and that he had the
"legal mental capacity" to remove Dauman and Abrams from the
trust, in a report sent to Reuters by Redstone's spokesman on
Thursday.
Redstone told the psychiatrist Dauman had "done a bad job
running Viacom" and he was upset with Dauman's decision to sell
part of Paramount Pictures, according to the report.
Redstone last month removed both Dauman and Viacom board
member George Abrams from the trust that will determine the
future of Viacom and CBS Corp after controlling
shareholder Redstone dies or is declared mentally incapacitated.
Redstone had also asked a Los Angeles Court for an order
validating the removal of Dauman and Abrams from his trust and
from the board of his privately held National Amusements Inc.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill
Rigby)