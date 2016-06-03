UPDATE 1-Sumner Redstone has capacity to make trust decisions, says doctor

* Redstone criticizes Viacom CEO, doctor's report says
By Lisa Richwine
June 2 A psychiatrist who examined Sumner
Redstone twice last month found the 93-year-old retained the
mental capacity needed to remove Viacom Inc Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman from the trust that will eventually
control the company, according to a spokesman for the media
mogul.
Dr. James Spar said Redstone displayed only a "mild degree"
of age-related cognitive impairment when he saw the mogul at his
Los Angeles area home on May 20 and May 24, according to a
statement issued by Redstone's spokesman on Thursday.
Spar concluded Redstone had the "legal mental capacity"
required when he removed Dauman and Viacom board member George
Abrams from the Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Trust on
May 20, the statement said. The trust will determine the future
of Viacom and CBS Corp when Redstone dies or is declared
mentally incapacitated.
Redstone is the controlling shareholder of both companies,
and his mental status is a subject of dispute. Dauman and Abrams
have sued to reverse their removal from the trust, arguing that
Redstone is under undue influence of his daughter, Shari
Redstone. She has called that allegation "absurd" and said her
father made his own decisions.
The outcome of the court case, and who ends up with control
over the trust, will have wide-ranging implications for
shareholders of CBS and Viacom, the owner of cable TV networks
such as MTV and Nickelodeon.
Redstone told Spar he felt Dauman had "done a bad job
running Viacom" and he was upset with Dauman's decision to sell
part of movie studio Paramount Pictures, according to the
statement from Redstone's spokesman.
Spar is a specialist in geriatric psychiatry at the
University of California, Los Angeles. The doctor has examined
Sumner Redstone numerous times since 2014, according to the
mogul's spokesman.
Les Fagen, an attorney for Dauman, said in a statement that
Spar's evaluation was the work of a "paid medical expert" and
did not answer whether Sumner Redstone "had sufficient capacity
to make complex decisions impacting the governance of billion
dollar publicly held corporations" or "acknowledge that undue
influence was exercised".
Fagen said a "complete and objective" examination was
needed.
Regarding Paramount Pictures, Fagen said there is not yet a
deal to oppose. "Such a deal if it matures will be the subject
of evaluation and review by all board members," Fagen said.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine
in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Rigby and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)