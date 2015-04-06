Viacom to reorganize three domestic network groups to drive growth

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 6 Media company Viacom Inc said it will reorganize three of its domestic network groups into two new organizations as part of a restructuring to drive growth.
The company, which owns networks such as Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central, said it will take a related pre-tax charge of about $785 million in the quarter ended March 31.
Viacom said it expects to save about $350 million annually after the restructuring. It expects to save about $175 million in 2015. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.