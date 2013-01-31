版本:
Viacom profit falls on lower revenue from movies

Jan 31 Viacom Inc said on Thursday that quarterly revenue fell 16 percent to $3.3 billion mainly on weaker results from its Paramount Pictures unit.

The media conglomerate reported net income of $473 million, or 93 cents per share, for the first quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with $591 million, or $1.06 per share, for the same period last year.

