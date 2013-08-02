UPDATE 2-Viacom doubles buyback plan, posts 14 pct revenue jump

By Jennifer Saba and Liana B. Baker
Aug 2 Viacom Inc reported a 14 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday as the media company
posted strong advertising and affiliate fees for its television
shows and doubled its share repurchase program.
Shares of Viacom jumped 6.3 percent to $79.05.
The company, which owns cable networks MTV, Comedy Central
and movie studio Paramount Pictures, expanded its share buyback
program to $20 billion from $10 billion.
"The stock is up on the buyback, and their domestic ad
growth was very strong," said Brett Harriss, an analyst with
Gabelli & Co. "It seems like some of the ratings issues have
been addressed, specifically at Nickelodeon."
Ratings at some of its channels, including the
children-oriented Nickelodeon, have improved because of new
programming. Nickelodeon ratings were up 6 percent in the second
quarter, according to Bernstein Research.
Ad revenue in the United States rose 6 percent, compared
with a 2 percent gain in the previous quarter.
"The best piece of news in the report was advertising,"
Bernstein Research analyst Todd Juenger wrote in a note to
investors.
Over the past several quarters, Viacom's stable of networks
had suffered from poor ratings, which in turn affected
advertising. TV ads rates are closely aligned with ratings - the
more people who watch a show like SpongeBob SquarePants, the
more money the network can get for a commercial.
Affiliate revenues, or the money that Viacom receives to
license its TV programs in deals like its agreement with
Amazon.com Inc, jumped 28 percent in the United States.
Revenue rose 15 percent at its Paramount Pictures unit to
$1.16 billion on strong summer box office films "World War Z"
and "Star Trek Into the Darkness."
Operating income from filmed entertainment fell 63 percent
to $17 million because of expenses related to marketing and
development.
QUESTIONED ABOUT GOING PRIVATE
Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman cited improved
operations and a stronger U.S. economy as reasons for doubling
the buyback.
One analyst on the call questioned whether Viacom would
consider going private, given the size of the buyback.
"I focus on the here and now," Dauman answered. "We believe
our stock is a great value."
Viacom is controlled by media mogul Sumner Redstone, who
serves as chairman of the company and its sister CBS Corp
, through National Amusements.
Total revenue was $3.69 billion, compared with analysts'
expectations of $3.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. It recorded revenue of $3.24 billion
a year ago.
Adjusted for special items including tax benefits, net
income rose 24 percent to $635 million, or $1.29 per share,
compared with the same quarter a year ago. Analysts expected
$1.30 per share.