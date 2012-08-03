UPDATE 2-Viacom profit misses, hurt by weak US cable advertising

* Earnings of 97 cents per share miss analysts' view by 3
cents
* U.S. cable advertising revenue falls 7 percent
* Revenue at Paramount film studio down 29 percent
By Yinka Adegoke
Aug 3 Viacom Inc reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by weak
advertising sales at its U.S. cable networks and a poor showing
at the box office for its movies.
Revenue fell more sharply than expected as ratings declines
at flagship networks MTV, BET and Comedy Central hurt Viacom's
wider business.
Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman acknowledged
"cyclical ratings softness" at the networks, which he said would
be reinventing themselves with a slew of new shows and movies.
Dauman said he expected ratings to improve through the next
fiscal year as Viacom is already seeing some improvements in the
current quarter.
"As I said, it takes a while to create new programming,
shoot it, cast it, do all those things," Dauman said. "The shows
are going to be released over the next several months, and we
expect to see a positive impact."
A bruising nine-day programming blackout of Viacom networks
on DirecTV Group during a contract dispute will cut 1.5
percent from the current quarter's advertising revenue, the
company said.
But it expects overall carriage fees to grow at high single-
to low double-digit percentage rates for the fiscal year.
Dauman said Viacom had negotiated a significantly higher
than 20 percent increase in its new DirecTV deal. The company
also priced in higher annual increases than the previous
agreement over the course of the new seven-year deal, he added.
"They did a decent job of explaining away what looked at
first blush like an awful quarter, but the guidance was
positive, particularly around the DirecTV increase," said Edward
Jones analyst Robin Diedrich.
Viacom shares rose less than 1 percent, underperforming the
market and media rivals, which were boosted by a
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The Standard & Poor's
500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes were both up
around 2 percent.
U.S. advertising revenue fell 7 percent at the cable
networks, which the company said had suffered because popular
event shows like the BET Awards did not air during the quarter.
Analysts had expected ratings declines at flagship
children's cable network Nickelodeon and MTV.
Some analysts have linked the lower ratings to the
availability of Nickelodeon programming on digital on-demand
services such as Netflix Inc, but Dauman has put the
blame primarily on changes in the Nielsen ratings system.
Revenue at the Paramount film studio fell 29 percent as
three movies released during the quarter -- "Madagascar 3," "The
Dictator" and "Titanic 3D" -- failed to perform as well as the
year-earlier schedule of four pictures, including "Kung Fu Panda
2" and "Thor."
Viacom, which is controlled by veteran media mogul Sumner
Redstone, reported earnings of $523 million for the third
quarter ended on June 30, down from $574 million a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 97 cents per share, 3
cents below the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue was down 14 percent at $3.24 billion.
Viacom shares rose 0.8 percent to $46.20 in morning Nasdaq
trading.