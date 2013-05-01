UPDATE 1-Viacom turns the corner on its ad slump

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Viacom Inc reported a 6 percent drop in revenue because of a weak slate of movies from its studio Paramount Pictures, but advertising revenue turned positive during the quarter.
The company said for the quarter that ended March 31, revenue was $3.14 billion, slightly lower than analysts' expectations of $3.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But its cable network properties, which include MTV and Nickelodeon, were climbing out of a slump as advertising revenue rose 2 percent in the United States.
Viacom has been struggling with a decline in TV ratings, which are the currency for commercials, that has been responsible for lower advertising sales. The more people watch a program, the higher the cost of the ad.
Last quarter, Viacom said ad revenue slipped 6 percent on weakness at Nickelodeon, its network that airs programming aimed at children.
Adjusted for special items, earnings per share were 96 cents, a penny ahead of expectations.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict