Viacom's quarterly revenue falls 5.7 pct

Feb 9 Viacom Inc, the owner of television channel MTV and movie studio Paramount, reported a 5.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower domestic advertising revenue and a lack of hit movie releases in the period.

Net income attributable to Viacom fell to $449 million, or $1.13 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $500 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined to $3.15 billion from $3.34 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)

