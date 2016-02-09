UPDATE 2-Viacom's quarterly revenue misses estimates on weak ad sales

(Adds domestic ad revenue, comment from Gabelli and Snapchat
deal)
By Jessica Toonkel and Anya George Tharakan
Feb 9 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV,
Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and movie studio Paramount, reported
a steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower
advertising sales in the United States and few hit movie
releases in the period.
Domestic advertising revenue fell 4 percent, as price
increases were more than offset by a decline in traditional
ratings at some of Viacom's networks. Three analysts told
Reuters they had forecast domestic ad revenue to fall 5 percent
in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Still, the drop was an improvement
from the September quarter's 7 percent fall.
Viacom has struggled with lower ratings for its cable
networks in recent years as younger viewers migrate to online
and mobile video.
The company's board last week named Chief Executive Philippe
Dauman as executive chairman, replacing 92-year-old majority
owner Sumner Redstone and piling pressure on Dauman to improve
Viacom's performance.
Last week, Mario Gabelli, the second-largest owner of voting
shares in Viacom after the Redstone family, said that Dauman has
six to nine months to turn the company around.
"Philippe has to deliver," Gabelli told Reuters last week,
adding that he wants to see a more aggressive digital and mobile
strategy from Viacom.
The company on Tuesday announced a deal with video messaging
app provider Snapchat that gave Viacom exclusive rights to sell
advertising around Snapchat's content.
Revenue in Viacom's filmed entertainment division, which
includes Paramount, fell 15 percent to $612 million, hurt by
fewer big film releases. The year-earlier quarter included the
strong performance of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles".
Net income attributable to Viacom fell to $449 million, or
$1.13 per share, in the fiscal first quarter from $500 million,
or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue declined 5.7 percent to $3.15 billion.
Excluding items, Viacom earned $1.18 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.18 per share
and revenue of $3.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jessica
Toonkel in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr and Tiffany Wu)