Viacom revenue rises as movie business drives gains

Aug 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher license fees and theatrical revenue at its movie business.

The net profit attributable to Viacom fell to $432 million, or $1.09 per share, from $591 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

The New York-based company's total revenue rose to $3.11 billion in the third quarter ended June 30, from $3.06 billion a year earlier. Filmed Entertainment revenue rose 30 percent to $621 million. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)