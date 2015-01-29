版本:
2015年 1月 29日

REFILE-Viacom revenue rises on box-office success of 'Interstellar'

(Corrects date to Jan 29 from Jan 28)

Jan 29 Viacom Inc, owner of cable networks MTV and Comedy Central and movie studio Paramount Pictures Corp, reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the box-office success of movies such as "Interstellar".

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Viacom fell to $500 million, or $1.20 per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $547 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.34 billion from $3.2 billion.

(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
