UPDATE 2-Viacom to launch video streaming service for Nickelodeon

By Arathy S Nair and Jennifer Saba
Jan 29 Viacom Inc is jumping on the
direct-to-consumer bandwagon with plans to introduce an online
video streaming product for its children's cable network
Nickelodeon, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman did not offer much detail
including pricing about the subscription offering, but said more
information will be revealed next month.
"We believe this innovative service, which will have a
distinct brand and will target the fast-growing mobile market,
will be very attractive for parents and children," Dauman said
during a conference call with analysts on Thursday.
Viacom is the latest media company to go "over-the-top," the
industry lingo for a service that does not require a cable or
satellite subscription to watch programming. Time Warner's
HBO and CBS both announced video streaming
initiatives last fall.
These offerings underscore a shifting landscape in the
television ecosystem as more people ditch pricey cable
subscriptions in favor of video streaming products offered by
Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.
The news came as Viacom, owner of movie studio Paramount
Pictures and cable networks MTV and Comedy Central, reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to weak advertising
spending in the United States.
Viacom said domestic ad revenue fell 6 percent on lower
ratings, especially at its cable networks MTV and VHI.
Viacom has been plagued by weak ratings and Dauman said on
the call that the company is considering other options to
measure its viewership, which he feels does not accurately
capture people watching its TV programs on various devices.
Nielsen has long dominated TV ratings, which are
considered the currency used to determine ad rates for
commercials.
"We are working with other major parties in the advertising
ecosystem, bringing together data scientists and industry
experts, whether at Nielsen or elsewhere, to create new
measurement and monetization tools," Dauman said.
Total revenue for the first quarter ending Dec. 31 rose 4.4
percent to $3.34 billion, below analysts expectations of $3.41
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to
Viacom fell to $500 million, or $1.20 per share, from $547
million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.29 per share, above
the $1.28 per share analysts forecast.
Shares of the company were nearly unchanged at $66.36 in
late morning trading on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba in New York and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Meredith Mazzilli)