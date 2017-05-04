Viacom's profit plunges 60 percent

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 60 percent decline in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher programming costs and as domestic advertising sales continue to fall.
Net profit attributable to Viacom fell to $121 million, or 30 cents per share, in the company's second quarter ended March 31, from $303 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Domestic advertising revenue fell 4 percent in the quarter, marking the eleventh straight quarterly decline, and in line with analysts' average expectation, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.
Viacom's revenue rose 8.5 percent to $3.26 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 21 The Argentine peso on Wednesday fell to its weakest ever while stocks tanked after index provider MSCI unexpectedly decided not to include the country in its emerging markets index. MSCI said it needed more signs that center-right President Mauricio Macri's pro-market reforms were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into its Emerging Markets Index. Macri has repealed the capital controls and foreign exchange rest
* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR Source text: http://bit.ly/2sUjugD Further company coverage:; (Gdynia Newsroom)